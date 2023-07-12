ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court awards 10-year jail to 4 Indian Mujahideen operatives for conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks across country

July 12, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The charges carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

PTI

 The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012  | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives to 10 years in jail for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country in 2012.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the punishment Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the IPC and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court passed the order noting that the accused had pleaded guilty on July 7.

The special court had convicted them on July 10.

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC.

They were also charged under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA.

