Delhi court allows murder accused to appear in law exam

Shashank Jadon was arrested in 2017 for the murder of a techie in Noida

Shashank Jadon was arrested in 2017 for the murder of a techie in Noida

Observing that right to get education is a fundamental right, a Delhi court has allowed a murder accused to appear in the All India Law Entrance Test, (AILET), 2022 conducted by the National Law University in Delhi.

The accused, Shashank Jadon, a Delhi-based engineering graduate, was arrested in 2017 by the Central Bureau of Investigation, along with a cab driver, for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old techie, Ankit Chuahan, in Noida in April 2015.

While granting him permission to appear for the examination at the Lloyd Law College in Greater Noida, the court said, “... judicial record shows that a similar request made by the accused in 2020 was allowed… Therefore, it seems that it is in the interest of justice, if permission is granted…”

‘Make arrangements’

Thus, Vacation Judge Chandra Shekhar of the Rouse Avenue court complex directed the Superintendent of Dasna jail to “make necessary arrangements to ensure the appearance of the accused in the aforesaid examination at the aforesaid centre at appropriate time as detailed in this order… and thereafter to take him back to the jail concerned”.

In his submissions, Jadon’s counsel said that he had applied to appear for AILET, 2022 examination and that this application was duly accepted by the authorities concerned who then issued an admit card to him for the same.

The prosecution, for the CBI, had opposed Jadon’s plea and sought time to file a detailed reply to it. However, the court noted that the probe agency had not yet filed their reply despite having accepted notice on June 20 and said in its order dated June 22, “There is no point in granting further time to the CBI for filing reply”.

The court also directed the jail authorities to allow Jadon to carry the documents and articles necessary for the examination as outlined in the admit card.

Jadon and a cab driver, Manoj Kumar, were arrested for Chauhan’s murder. The victim was shot dead in his SUV on a busy road in Noida’s Sector 76 area. The case was eventually handed over to the CBI, following which the agency had arrested the accused with help from the Uttar Pradesh police.

At the time of their arrest, the police had said that it was a case of robbery murder and that another person, Pankaj, was involved in it. However, before the police could get to Pankaj, he died of multiple organ failure.

Jadon had entered real estate business after finishing his B.Tech course in 2014 but had suffered losses, the police had said. He had then come in contact with Pankaj and borrowed who had borrowed ₹4 lakh from him. Failing to repay the loan, Pankaj had then suggested robbing an SUV, a plan with which Jadon and Kumar allegedly went along.