Delhi court acquits AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in 2016 case of alleged molestation

New Delhi

16 March 2020 16:19 IST

The MLA was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women who had approached him with a complaint regarding water crisis in their locality on the previous night.

A Delhi court Monday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in a 2016 case of alleged molestation.

Additional Chief Metropolitran Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Mohaniya on furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000.

Also Read AAP names Mohaniya as Uttarakhand in-charge Advertising Advertising

The bail bond is taken to ensure the presence of the person concerned in case of an appeal in the higher court challenging the acquittal.

The MLA was booked on June 23, 2016 for allegedly misbehaving with a group of women who had approached him with a complaint regarding water crisis in their locality the previous night.