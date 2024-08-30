Delhi: Councillor returns to AAP days after joining BJP 

Shahbad Dairy councillor Ram Chander on Thursday joined back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), four days after he along with four other councillors defected to the BJP and dealt a blow to the ruling party’s prospects in the upcoming polls to zonal panels of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Joining the BJP was my biggest mistake, and now I will stay with AAP for the entire life,” he said after returning to his parent party.

The ruling AAP gave the credit of the councillor’s return to senior party leaders. It said the councillor had expressed his wish to return to AAP in a meeting with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak.

“The BJP, which tricked the AAP councillor into joining it four days ago, received a big blow,” AAP said in a statement.

Number game

The polls to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of each of the 12 zonal committees are slated for September 4. The defections have upset the ruling party’s apple cart as it has now been left with a wafer-thin majority with 129 members in the 250-member MCD House.

It is also staring at losing control in seven of the 12 zonal panels, a factor that will have a bearing on the election of representatives to the 18-member MCD Standing Committee, the civic body’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to approve projects worth over ₹5 crore.

The polls to elect the remaining 12 members of the Standing Committee have been pending since the mayoral elections in March 2023. Six members of the panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House at the time of the mayoral polls. The rest 12 are required to be elected by the zonal committees.

Moreover, the five councillors belong the Narela and Central Delhi zones, two of the three zones to which Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has nominated 10 aldermen.

Ruling party leaders had earlier challenged in the Supreme Court the L-G’s authority to appoint the aldermen to the MCD House as they have the right to vote in the Standing Committee polls.

According to AAP sources, after the top court upheld the nomination of the aldermen in a judgment earlier this month, the ruling party may lose the Standing Committee polls as the nominated members may vote for the BJP, whose government is in power at the Centre.

The L-G has appointed four aldermen each to the Narela and Civil Lines zones and two to Central Delhi zone.