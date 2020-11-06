Delhi could soon become ‘corona capital’, says HC

New Delhi

06 November 2020

Court asks civic bodies to clear pending salaries of workers

Expressing displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said the city could soon become the “corona capital of the country”.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad made the remark while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers among others, employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Bench noted that the Delhi government had made many claims of topping the charts in testing but the number of cases had also soared. “The city could soon become ‘corona capital’ of the country, thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the Bench said, adding it was going to take the matter very seriously.

The High Court said the unpaid municipal workers and retired staff have faced the real and maximum pinch during the pandemic, and asked the civic bodies to make an attempt to release their pending salaries as the festival of Deepavali is round the corner.

During the hearing, the civic bodies raised the issue of non-release of full amount by the government, leading to non-payment of salaries. The Delhi government’s counsel disputed the claim saying the way revenue collection had hit the municipal corporations, it had affected the State too.

The court directed the three civic bodies and the Delhi government to file status reports regarding the release of the salaries and pensions and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.