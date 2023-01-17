ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi could get its next Mayor on January 24

January 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Both the BJP and AAP have held protests against each other since the first meeting of the newly elected House was adjourned following violence by members of the two parties. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi could get its next Mayor on January 24, with Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena having approved the date to convene the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to officials at Raj Niwas on Monday.

All 250 councillors and 10 nominated members (aldermen) will be administered the oath in the House meeting following which voting for the posts of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee will be held. The Standing Committee is the municipality’s second-highest decision-making body after the House and deals with the day-to-day matters of the corporation.

The first meeting of the newly elected House was held on January 6 where AAP councillors launched a protest over the decision of the presiding officer — BJP councillor Satya Sharma — to first administer the oath to the 10 aldermen nominated by the L-G, while accusing the BJP of trying to rig the mayoral elections through its attempt to provide voting rights to the aldermen. In response, the BJP had said that the House was run as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act and accused AAP of disturbing the proceedings. Subsequently, both parties held protests against each other.

Reacting to the development, AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party has no objections if the proceedings are executed as per the provisions of the DMC Act.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party hopes that AAP councillors and MLAs will not obstruct the upcoming meeting and will allow “freedom to the councillors to elect the Mayor as per their conviction”.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

