Delhi could face severe drinking water shortage: Atishi

Ms. Atishi has said funds to the Delhi Jal Board were stopped from August by the Finance Department on directions of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

November 21, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi could soon face a “severe” drinking water shortage as funds to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) were stopped from August by the Finance Department on directions of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar: Delhi Water Minister Atishi

Delhi could soon face a "severe" drinking water shortage as funds to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) were stopped from August by the Finance Department on directions of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar: Delhi Water Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: ANI

“Funds are not being released even after the written order of the Finance Minister. No money even for salary and routine work”

“There may be severe water shortage, dirty water, and sewer overflow in many areas in the coming days. There is a threat of an epidemic. This is an emergency situation,” she said.

Daily requirement

According to official estimates, around two crore residents of Delhi need approximately 1,300 MGD of water for drinking and daily needs. But the Jal Board can supply only around 1,000 MGD, leaving many areas grappling with a shortage.

The DJB’s water supply capacity has increased from 850 MGD in 2015 to 1,000 MGD now and the government has set an ambitious target to further enhance it to a range of 1,200-1,300 MGD.

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent Vigilance Minister Atishi's report accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a "lucrative collaboration" between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS to to the Lieutenant Governor, sources said on November 18.

This comes against the backdrop of an ongoing power tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on control over the bureaucracy in the Delhi government.

