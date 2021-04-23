Delhi COVID-19 LIVE updates: Hospitals gasp as oxygen supplies run low

Max Healthcare has stopped new admissions in all its hospitals in Delhi-NCR due to low oxygen stocks.

“We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize,” Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The group has at least six hospitals in the region and a total of over 1,000 beds.

"Hospitals continue to gasp for breath despite govt orders being issued. Its now becoming an hourly challenge for many hospitals. Every minute of delay on commitments made can cost lives!!" Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said in a tweet.