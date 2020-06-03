‘Delhi Corona’ app is a pointless exercise: Cong.

NEW DELHI

03 June 2020 04:55 IST

‘It was launched to divert attention’

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Tuesday said the launch of the “Delhi Corona” app by the Delhi government was a pointless exercise as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been concealing the actual figures of deaths and patients.

The app was launched to divert the attention of the people from the ground reality, which was that due to lack of beds in government hospitals, Mr. Kejriwal hired five-star hotels and expensive private hospitals to treat COVID-19patients, Mr. Kumar alleged.

Addressing a video press conference, Mr. Kumar said in the last four days, around 1,000 new cases were reported in the Capital daily while the death toll was pegged at 523, “which was far from the truth”.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that the Delhi hospital mortuaries was overflowing with bodies and the government was forced to hire refrigerated trucks to keep the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Criticising the move to seal the borders of Delhi, Mr. Kumar said after throwing open everything in Delhi, it was a retrograde step by the government, which has only created chaos and confusion. The Congress also accused Mr. Kejriwal of becoming a tool in the hands of the BJP.