Delhi cops secure first conviction under MCOCA

The Delhi police secured its first ever conviction under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) since its invocation in the Capital.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced by Special Judge, MCOCA, Rakesh Syal. All six accused, identified as Vipin Sharma, Sachin Sharma, Honey Sharma, Harshad Alam, Aman Alam, and Bhupender Singh, were convicted under Section 3 of the Act for cheating innocent job seekers.

Vipin Sharma was the kingpin of the gang, which was involved in multiple cases of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and attempt to culpable homicide, registered against them in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

DCP (special cell) P.S. Kushwaha said the crime committed by the convicted persons fell under the ambit of MCOCA. A separate case under Section 3 of MCOCA was registered at the Police Station of Special Cell, New Delhi, on December 19, 2009. The case was investigated by L.N. Rao, then ACP.

During the investigation, passports with different names, work visas of New Zealand, fake documents like PAN cards, debit cards, credit cards, shopping cards, mobile phones and SIM cards among others were recovered at the instance of accused persons.

The accused were awarded 10-14 years jail term with a monetary fine of ₹55 lakh.

The court has also ordered to compensate the 10 victims by the members of the syndicate out of the fine imposed on them.