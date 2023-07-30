HamberMenu
Delhi cop killed after being hit by truck in Punjabi Bagh

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh who was posted in the security unit.

July 30, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A truck hit the car from behind near Madipur Metro Station, Rohtak Road in New Delhi on Sunday.

A truck hit the car from behind near Madipur Metro Station, Rohtak Road in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

An inspector of the Delhi Police died early Sunday allegedly after his car was hit by a truck in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that in the early hours of the day, the accident took place on Rohtak Road (near Madipur Metro Station) in which a Ciaz car was hit by a truck from behind.

The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The car driver, who was standing outside, was also hit and died due to the accident, the DCP said.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh who was posted in the security unit. The truck driver left the vehicle and fled. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace him, Veer said.

Police further stated that the other facts related to the Incident are being checked, they said.

