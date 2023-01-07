ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi continues to shiver under grip of cold wave

January 07, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy fog engulfs the Capital on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A cold wave continued to hold its grip over the Capital with the weather station at Ayanangar recording a minimum of 1.8 degrees celsius on Friday.

The official weather station for the Capital, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees celsius, which was three degrees below normal for this time of the year. The maximum settled at 16.6 degrees celsius, which is also three degrees colder than normal.

In its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the conditions are likely to abate after 24 hours. The IMD added that a western disturbance is likely to bring snow and rainfall over the western Himalayan region between January 7 and 9 and in quick succession, another western disturbance is likely to cause snowfall and rain in the same region as well as in the plains of northern India from January 11-13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Due to the approaching of two western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees celsius over many parts of north-west India during the next three days,” the IMD said.

Flights delayed

Due to fog, around 30 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi were delayed, officials said.

The forecast for Delhi for Saturday reads: “Manly clear skies with moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 18 and 5 degrees celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

weather / Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US