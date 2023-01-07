Delhi continues to shiver under grip of cold wave

January 07, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

A cold wave continued to hold its grip over the Capital with the weather station at Ayanangar recording a minimum of 1.8 degrees celsius on Friday.

The official weather station for the Capital, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees celsius, which was three degrees below normal for this time of the year. The maximum settled at 16.6 degrees celsius, which is also three degrees colder than normal.

In its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the conditions are likely to abate after 24 hours. The IMD added that a western disturbance is likely to bring snow and rainfall over the western Himalayan region between January 7 and 9 and in quick succession, another western disturbance is likely to cause snowfall and rain in the same region as well as in the plains of northern India from January 11-13.

“Due to the approaching of two western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees celsius over many parts of north-west India during the next three days,” the IMD said.

Flights delayed

Due to fog, around 30 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi were delayed, officials said.

The forecast for Delhi for Saturday reads: “Manly clear skies with moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 18 and 5 degrees celsius respectively.