Delhi continues to reel under heatwave; respite only by Friday

Maximum temp. expected to fall below 40 degrees Celsius only by June 17

Parts of Delhi reeled under a heatwave on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though partly cloudy skies and possibility of thundery development is forecast for Sunday, maximum temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees Celsius only by Friday with generally cloudy skies and light rainfall.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be above 40 degree Celsius on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday respectively.

Meanwhile, weather stations at Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded maximum temperatures of 44.9 degrees Celsius, 44.9 degrees Celsius, 46.7 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 46.1 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature for Gurugram was 43.8 degrees Celsius, while that of Noida was 44.4 degree Celsius. Thundery developments are also likely in both these places on Sunday.

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.