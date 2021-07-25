Delhi continues to face shortage of vaccines

The Capital continued to face a shortage of vaccines and the number of doses of vaccines administered daily was also low.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock will last for only less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. The city has been facing a similar situation for about two weeks and the Health Minister had said last week that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city.

On Saturday morning, the city had only 1,08,460 doses of Covishield vaccine and 2,26,760 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 96,03,697 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.

A total of 72,69,780 of vaccine doses have been supplied to Delhi and 19,989 doses have been wasted, as per Central government data