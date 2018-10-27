As Delhi chokes, experts warn of worse to come

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the red, or “very poor” category, on Saturday. While there isn't a direct correlation between the air quality index of Delhi with a rise in crop-fires in Punjab and Haryana, winds from the northwest of Delhi do carry particulate matter from not only Punjab but from as far as Pakistan and even Oman. Studies attribute 7%-78% — a wide range — of Delhi's pollution to crop-burning in winter.

Warning of a dip in air quality from November 1 to 10, an expert panel constituted under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi, on Friday recommended a ban on construction activities, such as civil work and excavation, and the shutting down of coal and biomass industries (except thermal and waste-to-energy plants).

Authorities also issued an advisory to public, asking them to avoid outdoor strenuous activities and minimise the use of private vehicles.

Festival factor

The task force also warned that at the beginning of November, the situation may get further deteriorated on account of localised emissions during festival and regional contribution due to stubble burning.

Nearly 20%-30% of the dip in Delhi’s air quality on Friday and Saturday was due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana according to officials in the Central Pollution Control Board.

A metro train passing across the Yamuna river on a smoggy day in New Delhi on Saturday, October 27, 2018. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

So far most pollutants were coming in from the east and the wind direction was beginning to turn north-westerly according to a pollution forecast from the India Meteorological Department on Friday. This could mean more of particulate matter, which had made it into the upper-stretches of the atmosphere (and hence can travel further), from Punjab and Haryana.

“A large number of biomass fire spots are seen in satellite imageries in neighbouring States of Delhi…the prevailing meteorological conditions are not very favourable for the dispersal of pollutants for next two days due to very low ventilation index and low wind speed,” the forecast added.

PTI adds:

CPCB issues warnings

‘Laxity won’t be tolerated’

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the government has decided to initiate criminal prosecution against agencies which do not comply with the directives to check air pollution.

“It doesn't matter how big an agency or how influential its official is, the CPCB will not be hesitant to initiate criminal prosecution. No laxity will be tolerated and we will not allow anyone to play with the health of people,” he said.