Delhi Congress to protest outside new vends

To protest against the new excise policy of the Delhi Government, the Congress plans to stage demonstrations outside the new liquor vends that are scheduled to open in the city on Wednesday.

The party said that it will oppose the Government’s attempts at turning the Capital into a “Nashe Ki Rajdhani” with its liberalised excise policy, which will allow three liquor vends in a ward to make easy availability of liquor. It said that it is also opposed to lowering the drinking age that will lead to young people taking to alcohol and also extending bar timings to 3 a.m., which will lead to a rise in crime.

Delhi Congress president Ch. Anil Kumar said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is behind the revised liquor policy because of his unholy alliance and secret deal with the liquor mafia to take kickbacks from them.”

He added that it was shocking that Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia who is also the Excise Minister, was playing second fiddle to Mr. Kejriwal’s “nefarious game” which will not only “destroy the students of the Capital”, but also ‘motivate’ them to take to crimes.

The party said that the Delhi Government has been unilaterally taking decisions on the revised excise policy without consulting anyone, including the Residents’ Welfare Associations/mohalla sabhas.