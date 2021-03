Delhi Congress stages sit-in at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Chaudhary and other Congress activists stage a protest against Delhi government, over the passing of NCT Amendment Bill in the lower house of the Parliament by the Union government, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

17 March 2021 13:21 IST

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday

Delhi Congress workers led by party president Anil Kumar staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the Centre's bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital, demanding that the government withdraw it.

"We are protesting against the autocracy of the Centre and the murder of democracy in Delhi through this bill," Kumar said.

According to the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by its national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also stage a protest against the bill at Jantar Mantar later in the day.