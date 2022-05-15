Delhi Congress stages protest against BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’

‘The BJP is targeting the poor to create social unrest and disharmony”

The Delhi Congress on Sunday carried out a protest against the use of bulldozers by the Bharatiya Janta Party-run civic bodies in the Capital, saying the latter was spreading hate in the name of anti-encroachment drives.

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a meeting with the party’s MLAs to chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP over its anti-encroachment drive.

Protesting outside the BJP Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, the Delhi Congress said the BJP is resorting to ‘bulldozer politics’ and spreading hate. It added that the BJP is targeting the poor by razing down their houses and shops in a selective manner, therefore destroying their lives and livelihoods.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Anil Bhardwaj said, “The BJP took corruption to such high levels during its 15-year misrule in the civic bodies that not a brick could be laid without paying bribes to the BJP members who allowed unauthorized constructions to mushroom all across Delhi, but are now targeting the poor to create social unrest and disharmony.”

An AAP source said, at the meeting that will be held at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence, a strategy will be chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the “destruction” in the name of an anti-encroachment drive. Mr. Sisodia, in his letter, said these drives “would result in India’s worst calamity in history, with over 60 lakh people being homeless as a result of the BJP’s bulldozer tactics in Delhi. There will be widespread outrage.”

Demolition drives led by the BJP-governed civic bodies have dominated the city’s politics ever since bulldozers first rolled into Jahangirpuri last month. Apart from Jahangirpuri’s demolition drive by the North MCD, the South and North civic bodies have conducted similar drives in several parts of the city — Najafgarh, Rohini, Madanpur Khadar and other areas.