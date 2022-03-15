Delhi Congress slams Kejriwal government for not addressing anganwadi workers’s woes

Delhi Congress chief calls out the Chief Minister for terminating protesting workers

Delhi Congress chief calls out the Chief Minister for terminating protesting workers

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said ahead of the Punjab state elections, the Delhi government had promised protesting anganwadi workers a hike in their wages but had not implemented it yet.

Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar said Mr. Kejriwal had promised to provide 8 lakh jobs when he came to power but not only had he failed to create enough jobs but was also sacking anganwadi workers for demanding pending wages and hike in emoluments.”

He added that such steps by the Delhi government were anti-poor as anganwadi workers were struggling to make ends meet with their present wages.

“In a democracy, people have the right to protest for their just demands but the BJP and AAP governments are acting in an autocratic manner by terminating the anganwadi workers who protested,” Mr. Kumar said.