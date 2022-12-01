Delhi Congress releases manifesto for MCD polls

December 01, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming MCD elections on December 4 in which its promised structural changes in the MCD to ensure transparent governance. It also promised RO water purifiers to the poor, day-boarding facility at MCD-run schools and waiver of previous house tax dues if it comes to power.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary while releasing the manifesto said, “The Congress government [in Delhi] had left behind a clean and green city with modern roads, housing complexes, hospitals and government schools. The deterioration of the city started in 2013 when the BJP and AAP together made the MCD the ‘Most Corrupt Department.” He added that over the past week, the Congress had released four vision documents and the manifesto gives a complete vision of the party.

“The thrust of our manifesto is on the welfare of the people, checking air and water pollution, arresting the spread of vector-borne diseases and bringing financial prosperity in the common households among others,” he said.