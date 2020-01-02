Delhi

Delhi Congress protests outside Shashtri Bhawan, demands rollback of LPG price hike

Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra, hold a dharna outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi against hike prices of cooking gas cylinder.

Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra, hold a dharna outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi against hike prices of cooking gas cylinder.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi Congress on January 2 held a protest outside Shashtri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in LPG prices.

Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai, a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the venue.

Delhi Congress workers, led by party president Subhash Chopra, also raised the slogan of Awaaz do, hum ek hai (Call us, we are one) that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

