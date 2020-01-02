Delhi Congress protests outside Shashtri Bhawan, demands rollback of LPG price hike

The Delhi Congress on January 2 held a protest outside Shashtri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in LPG prices.

Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai, a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the venue.

Delhi Congress workers, led by party president Subhash Chopra, also raised the slogan of Awaaz do, hum ek hai (Call us, we are one) that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.