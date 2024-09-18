Delhi Congress protests against objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi

A large number of Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) gathered at the state headquarters and held a demonstration against objectionable remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, party officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was held against BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the U.S. about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

The Congress workers assembled outside the DPCC office and raised slogans against the "objectionable" statements.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also filed a police complaint over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.