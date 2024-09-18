GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Congress protests against objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi

The protest was held against BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Published - September 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A large number of Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) gathered at the state headquarters and held a demonstration against objectionable remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, party officials said.

The protest was held against BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the U.S. about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

BJP and RSS are 'anti-reservation', Rahul remarks on quota distorted: Congress leader Patole

The Congress workers assembled outside the DPCC office and raised slogans against the "objectionable" statements.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also filed a police complaint over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Published - September 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST

