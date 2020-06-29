Delhi Congress leaders detained for protesting hike in fuel prices

NEW DELHI

Party says govts. acting under pressure from oil companies

The Delhi Congress on Monday carried out protests outside several fuel stations in the Capital to protest against the fuel price rise.

The party alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government, under pressure from oil companies, had hiked the prices 22 times in less than a month.

Petrol now costs ₹80.43 per litre and diesel costs ₹80.53 per litre in the Capital. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar rode to Raj Niwas on a horse cart to submit a memorandum to the Lt. Governor to be forwarded to the President seeking a roll back of the fuel prices. However, Mr. Kumar, along with other party leaders, were detained outside the Civil Lines petrol pump.

Biased attitude

The Delhi Congress alleged that the police was acting in a partisan manner as cases were filed against Congress leaders, while BJP leaders and workers were left scot-free when they organised demonstrations.

“We have held 49 people for staging protest without any permission. A case has been registered under IPC section 188 [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] and National Disaster Management Act at Civil Lines police station. All the protesters were released on personal bond and eight bull carts have been impounded,” said a senior officer.

Mr. Kumar said that the fuel price hike has resulted in diesel becoming costlier than petrol in Delhi for the first time, and demanded a rollback in excise duty by the Central government and VAT by the Delhi government. “The Modi government is insensitive towards the plight of people as the hike in oil prices was pushing up the prices of all essential items steeply, including fruits and vegetables,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that people should be given the benefit of cheap crude oil price in the international market by lowering the prices in the domestic market as well.