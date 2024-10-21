GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Congress launches Seva Kendras in Badli constituency

DPCC president Devender Yadav said people can seek help from the Kendras in making their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, caste certificates, income certificates and other necessary documents for the poor, needy and migrants of Delhi

Published - October 21, 2024 08:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
DPCC president Devender Yadav

DPCC president Devender Yadav | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi Congress on Sunday (October 20, 2024) inaugurated four Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras in the Assembly constituency of Badli in north-west Delhi. The Kendras will connect them directly to the people and cater to their specific needs, the party said.

While launching the initiative, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, “The people of Delhi are troubled as they feel distant from the Aam Aadmi Party government and need to navigate through an army of brokers and middlemen to get work done. The Congress will solve the problems that people have in that area.”

Don’t look at the nominees, I’m fighting on all 70 seats, Kejriwal tells AAP workers

He added that people can seek help from the Kendras in making their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, caste certificates, income certificates and other necessary documents for the poor, needy and migrants of Delhi. Mr. Yadav said that when the Congress was in power, it ran a corruption-free and transparent government for 15 years, however, over the past 10 years, the people of Delhi have been facing several problems as their leaders and MLAs are “unavailable”.

“The AAP government has increased the MLA fund from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore and now ₹15 crore, whereas their MLAs have not been able to spend even ₹2 crore in their area. When we ask them for an account, they have no answer,” Mr. Yadav said.

The Congress said that they plan to open more of these Seva Kendras across the city.

