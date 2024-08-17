Delhi Congress launches 100-day campaign to ‘save the Constitution’

The Congress on Friday launched a 100-day ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign’ to enrol the public in “protecting the Constitution at all costs” in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, party leaders said.

The campaign will conclude on November 26, coinciding with the 75-year anniversary marking the adoption of the Constitution of India, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken at a press conference held at the Constitution Club.

“The challenges and threats to the Constitution still prevail as the same people who wanted to change it before the elections are in power again,” he said, adding that the campaign was being launched “at the right time”.

So far, three lakh ‘Constitution Protection volunteers’ have enrolled themselves in the programme, he said. Two such volunteers — one male, one female — will be identified in each village across the country and be trained, added AICC’s SC Department chairman Rajesh Lilothia.

“Thanks to our Constitution, India is the only country in the region which remains strong and stable while others are facing unrest and turmoil,” Mr. Maken said.

The campaign will end with a “massive programme” at Talkatora Stadium, Mr. Lilothia said.

