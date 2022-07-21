Delhi Congress, IYC stage protest against ED’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Centre has been using the ED to stop Congress leaders from raising their voices on important issues: Srinivas BV

Congress workers staging a demonstration at AICC headquarters over Sonia Gandhi being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress (iyc) held demonstrations across the city against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Workers of the IYC blocked a railway track at Shivaji Bridge railway station, due to which several trains were halted. They also staged a protest at Janpath against the Central government. The Delhi Congress marched to the Lieutenant-Governor’s house to mark their protest.

IYC president Srinivas BV said the Centre has been “using” the ED against the leaders of Congress to stop them from raising their voices on important issues. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raised the issues of the people and due to this, the government has been putting Central agencies behind them. Dictatorship will not be able to suppress the loud voices raised in public interest,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said Congress workers across the country will stand with Ms. Gandhi as the ED’s action to question her was only to physically and mentally harass her.

“The Modi government has been using various agencies to harass and scare the Congress leaders and workers but Congress will not fear such tactics and bravely face any probe to expose the lies and falsehood of the Centre, which has hatched up a conspiracy to torment the top leadership of the Congress party through the ED and CBI,” Mr. Kumar added.