Delhi Congress holds protest outside BJP office over NEET 'paper leak'

Delhi Congress workers on June 21 held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in States such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several High Courts as well as the Supreme Court.