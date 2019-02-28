Delhi Congress chief criticises AAP govt over budget proposals

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said that before presenting this year’s budget, the AAP government should have looked back at last year’s budget and found out how many of the proposals made in that budget had been fulfilled.

“The truth is that most of the budget proposals remained on paper as mere hollow promises, allowing the funds allocated for various heads, particularly education and health, to be lapsed,” she said.

Failed on all fronts

Ms. Dikshit said that both the Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi have failed on all fronts as they have done nothing for the welfare of the common people. “Delhi has been choking on polluted air for the past four years, unemployment has become critical, and lakhs of people have been ruined by the sealing and demolition drives,” she said.

She added that the condition of Delhi has been deteriorating with every passing day as garbage was piling up everywhere and broken roads have become the norm.

“Delhi’s green cover has depleted to a dangerous level, and the green and clean Delhi that the Congress had left behind after its 15-year uninterrupted rule, has become a thing of the past,” she said.

Ms. Dikshit said that the people of Delhi have been caught in the fight between the BJP and the AAP governments with no development work happening in Delhi, as both these governments have been thriving on unfulfilled promises and blatant lies.

Urges party workers

Ms. Dikshit appealed to party workers to gain the trust and confidence of the people with regular door-to-door interaction, to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates in all the seven parliamentary seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.