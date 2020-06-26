Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar detained from India Gate

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary leaves after attending the all-party meet on Delhi's coronavirus situation, held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at North Block in New Delhi, Monday, June 15, 2020.

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary leaves after attending the all-party meet on Delhi's coronavirus situation, held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at North Block in New Delhi, Monday, June 15, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police said the people had gathered without permission

The Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar from India Gate while he was paying homage to Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley. He was participating in a “Shaheedon Ko Salam Diwas,” a silent protest organised by the Delhi Congress.

While Mr. Kumar was speaking to the media, police picked him up and put him in a bus and det

ained him.

 

“The police that is under the control of Home Minister Amit Shah is not allowing us to even pay our respects to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. We have also asked questions to the government on the border issue with China that they have no answer to and are therefore silencing us,” Mr. Kumar said from the bus after he was detained.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said, “A few people had gathered near National Stadium without any permission. They were told to disperse immediately in view of the directives by Central and Delhi government. When they refused to pay heed to the directions, they were detained.”

