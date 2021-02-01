Delhi Cong. wants Rahul to take over as party chief

It demands resignation of Shah, Kejriwal

The Delhi Congress passed a resolution at a meeting attended by senior members of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday, requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the Indian National Congress at the earliest.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, the Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Mr. Gandhi at the helm to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces trying to take the country on the path of destruction.

“Mr. Gandhi has been waging a determined battle to expose the misdeeds of the Modi government, and his leading from the front as the Congress president is an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of Congress workers,” Mr. Kumar said.

Two other resolutions passed in the meeting demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their alleged mishandling of the farmers’ tractor rally and the resultant violence in Delhi.

At the meeting, AICC in-charge of the Delhi Congress, Shakti Sinh Gohil, said it was time for the Congress workers to close ranks and work together to strengthen the party in Delhi. He stressed on the importance of consolidating the party position from the booth-level by informing people about the party’s good work and exposing the failures and corruption of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi and the Arvind Kejriwal government ahead of the municipal elections.