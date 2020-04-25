Delhi Cong. to start sanitation campaign

The Delhi Congress on Saturday announced that a “Congress sanitisation maha abhiyan” will be launched on Monday in all 272 municipal wards in the city. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhury Anil Kumar said, “The campaign ‘Congress ke Sipahi Karenge Corona ki Dhulai’ will be launched on April 27. The Aam Aadmi Party government and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to carry out sanitation across Delhi.”
“The rising number of COVID-19 cases is proof that the Delhi government’s much-touted ‘SHIELD programme’ has totally collapsed. The number of hotspot areas have also risen,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.