Delhi Cong. to start sanitation campaign

The Delhi Congress on Saturday announced that a “Congress sanitisation maha abhiyan” will be launched on Monday in all 272 municipal wards in the city. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhury Anil Kumar said, “The campaign ‘Congress ke Sipahi Karenge Corona ki Dhulai’ will be launched on April 27. The Aam Aadmi Party government and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed to carry out sanitation across Delhi.”

“The rising number of COVID-19 cases is proof that the Delhi government’s much-touted ‘SHIELD programme’ has totally collapsed. The number of hotspot areas have also risen,” he added.

