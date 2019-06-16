Delhi Cong. to hold protests against govt.

The Delhi Congress on Saturday announced it would organise demonstrations in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the Capital against what it alleged were “severe” power cuts and water shortage.

It claimed that the AAP government had failed to address issues related to these sectors. Party’s three working presidents — Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav — will lead the demonstrations on Tuesday.

“According to the direction of Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, all the Residents’ Welfare Associations of Delhi, who were part of the Bhagidari Scheme during the Congress regime in Delhi, and those RWAs which were not part of Bhagidari, will also be invited to join in the Congress demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi,” Mr. Yusuf said.

“The people are harassed and fed up with the power and water shortage in these peak summer days. There is not only severe shortage of water, but the water people are otherwise getting is unfit for consumption,” Mr. Yusuf alleged.