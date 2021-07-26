Delhi Cong. to expand social media reach

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 00:41 IST

Party plans to take on AAP, BJP

With an eye on the Municipal Corporations of Delhi elections, which are due next year, the Delhi Congress on Sunday started to prepare a roadmap to expand its social media reach.

The party said it was preparing to expand its social media teams at the booth level to expose the “lies and failures” of the AAP and BJP governments.

Social media operations head for the Delhi Congress Rahul Sharma said that the party would expand the social media outreach to expose the “mismanagement” of the AAP government and the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations at the booth level, besides popularising Delhi Congress’ work for the welfare of the people. He added that the party would be hiring more tech-savvy youth to expand the social media team.

“Delhi Congress will thoroughly expose the corruption, incompetence and failures of the AAP and BJP governments in Delhi and highlight the commendable works of the Congress for people’s welfare,” Mr. Sharma said.