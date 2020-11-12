Delhi Cong. slams AAP govt.’s ‘misrule’

‘It has failed to handle the virus pandemic and pollution’

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday hit out at the AAP government for failing on all indexes of good governance as it has failed to handle not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also air pollution.

Overturned reputation

It said that when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it had turned it into a world class city, but the Arvind Kejriwal government has overturned that reputation in less than seven years.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar alleged that according to reports Delhi has become among the most polluted city not only in the country, but also in the world and Delhiites had the misfortune of being governed by people who have no idea about good and effective governance.

“The Kejriwal government has been taking only ad hoc measures, instead of creating the necessary infrastructure at the ground level, in tackling air pollution, COVID-19 pandemic and water quality management,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that government has survived and remained in the limelight only through spreading lies and falsehood due to advertising instead of finding solutions to the problems.

Poorvanchal issue

It also brought up the issue of the ban on Chhath Puja calling it a gross injustice by the Delhi government to the people of Poorvanchal.

“The Delhi government’s decision not to allow Chhath Puja at public places, river banks and temples this year has hurt the religious sentiments and a gross injustice toward the people of Poorvanchal, who have a substantial presence in the Capital,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that the logic behind the ban was bizarre as temples, mosques, churches and other religious institutions have been allowed to function.