Delhi Cong. rallies against fuel price hike

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Sunday took out a “cycle yatra” to deliver letters to all the 10 MPs, requesting their intervention to reduce fuel prices.
Mr. Kumar said, “It was unfortunate that barring BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, none of the other MPs from Delhi came out of their houses to receive the letters.”
He added that the Congress was doing this on behalf of the people of Delhi to hold the elected representatives responsible for the increasing costs of fuel.
Rise above politics
“We hope that our campaign will be an eye-opener for the BJP and AAP, who need to rise above their narrow political considerations to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to serve the common interest of the people of the Capital,” Mr. Kumar said.
He accused the BJP and AAP for profiteering at the cost of the city residents, who are already facing huge unprecedented economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the first time in the history of the country, the people of Delhi are being made to pay more for diesel than petrol with the prices going over ₹80 per litre. Oil prices include ₹32 as excise duty charged by the Central government and ₹18 as VAT by the Delhi government,” Mr. Kumar said.
