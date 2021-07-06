Delhi Cong. protests against rising fuel prices

It blames Kejriwal govt. as petrol costs ₹99.86 per litre, calls for VAT reduction

The Delhi Congress on Monday protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the rising petrol and diesel prices, and demanded a reduction in value added tax (VAT).

The Delhi police stopped the Congress workers from moving towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that due to frequent hikes, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹99.86 and diesel ₹89.36 per litre.

The people also have no energy left to even protest against such inhumane acts by the government in the Centre as well as the State.

“The Delhi government was getting 30% and 16.75% as VAT on a litre of petrol and diesel respectively. If the VAT is reduced, petroleum products can be sold at a much cheaper rate in the Capital. The Kejriwal government had collected over ₹25,000 crore in VAT in the last six years, and thousands of crores in GST, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the people, the Kejriwal government did nothing to help people out of their misery,” Mr. Kumar said.