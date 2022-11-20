Delhi Cong. promises to curb pollution, clear landfills in poll manifesto

November 20, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections and promised to tackle air and water pollution, restoration of communal harmony and clearing of three landfills.

The party’s top 11 priorities mentioned in the manifesto also include, doubling the income of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and regularisation of its employees.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said their vision for the MCD would be to make “Delhi Shining” in every respect. “Not only in making Delhi free of pollution, corruption and arrest the deterioration of law and order and infrastructure, but also to create communal amity, restore democratic traditions through people-oriented good governance,” he said.

Mr. Kumar claimed that the Sheila Dikshit-headed Congress government had set a benchmark for development in Delhi, but the Aam Aadmi Party destroyed the Capital through corruption and misrule in the last eight years.

“Delhi bleeds now, with air and water pollution, corruption, lawlessness having overwhelmed the once clean, green and world-class city,” he added.

Chairman of the campaign committee Subhash Chopra said people were now looking up to the Congress to lead Delhi and provide good governance as they were fed up with the “non-performance and corruption” of the BJP and AAP governments.

MCD election is scheduled for December 4 and its results will be declared on December 7. The BJP and AAP have already released their manifestos.