Delhi Cong. gets new executive committee ahead of civic polls

Panel reflects mix of youth, experience, says State unit chief

Ahead of the municipal polls early next year, the Delhi Congress on Thursday got its new executive committeereflecting a mix of youth power and experience and recognition of party workers who “committedly served the people during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Congress national general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a press statement said party president Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of the executive committee and appointment of office-bearers of Communications Department and Doctors Cell, chairman and vice-chairman of Booth Management Committee and Disciplinary Committee of the Delhi unit.

“The 83-member executive committee has a mix of our youth power and experience of leaders. Many of our leaders and workers who served people committedly during the pandemic have been rewarded,” Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

The committee includes the Delhi Congress president and all the vice-presidents.

The list of permanent invitees to the Executive Committee included names of senior leaders J.P. Agarwal, Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, Janardan Dwivedi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Subhash Chopra. Jagdish Tytler, whose name figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, was also made a permanent invitee to the Executive Committee.

There were also 71 special invitees to the Executive committee, including senior leader Pawan Khera, Delhi Mahila Congress Amrita Dhawan and others.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj has been appointed as chairman of Communications department of Delhi Congress. Parvez Alam and Anuj Attrey will be co-chairman while Hardeep Mathur and Bhupesh Yadav will be coordinators of the department.

The department will have seven senior spokespersons, including Haroon Yusuf, Harishankar Gupta, Alka Lamba, Mukesh Goel, Adarsh Shastri, Jagivan Sharma and Dr Naresh Kumar. Onika Mehrotra, Sunil Kumar, Anuj Attrey, Lokender Chaudhary and Vikram Lohia will be the spokespersons.

Rajesh Garg has been appointed as chairman of Booth Management Committee. The Disciplinary Committee will be chaired by former minister Narendra Nath and Mateen Ahmad it’s vice-chairman along with seven members.

Praveen Kumar and Vivek Shama have been appointed chairman and vice-chairman respectively of Doctors Cell of Delhi Congress, added the statement.