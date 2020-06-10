Delhi

Delhi Cong. demands relief for every COVID-19 patient in city

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Tuesday demanded that a cash transfer of ₹10,000 be immediately made to the accounts of every COVID-19-affected family in Delhi to help them survive the financial and health crisis.

He also suggested that the same financial assistance be extended to all such families living in containment zones as they are also going through severe financial crisis.

“Mr. Kejriwal raked up the “Outsiders vs Delhiites” issue, advocating that only the people of Delhi be given admissions in city hospitals, only to fool the people of Delhi and make them believe that they are being deprived of hospital facilities because of “outsiders”,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that Delhi has been testing fewer people every day, which is a very dangerous situation. “The Delhi government has completely failed on the testing front,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that he had requested the L-G to waive off the fixed power charges on commercial meters and demanded that the report of the Dr Mahesh Sharma committee on the pandemic be made public.

The Delhi Congress also launched an initiative “Speak Up Delhi” to raise the voice of the people to the “failures” of the Kejriwal government.

