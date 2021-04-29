Delhi Cong. demands President’s Rule in Capital

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 00:42 IST

‘Govt. spent crores on false propaganda’

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, saying that the government had completely failed to discharge its constitutional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar in a letter to the President said that for the past several days, due to inadequacies in the hospital system and of oxygen availability, people were left to die.

‘Govt. has failed’

“The functioning of the State government in the management of this health disaster has been completely irresponsible and negligent. The Delhi government spent crores of rupees on its false propaganda and publicity but there was no preparation to deal with the pandemic,” Mr. Kumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that people are forced to die on the roads while oxygen gas and medicines are being sold in the black market. “The present scenario proves that the Aam Aadmi Party’s government has completely failed in discharging its constitutional duties towards its residents and has deviated from its duties.” Mr. Kumar said.

No concrete steps

The Delhi Congress said that the State government has not taken any concrete steps over the past one year and ignored the warnings issued by medical scientists across the country and abroad about the pandemic.