Delhi Cong. calls for audit of DJB

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 00:06 IST

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday called for an audit of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and alleged that the people of the Capital were dependent on the water tanker mafia for potable water due to the mismanagement of the agency.

It said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power promising 20,000 litres of free water per family. However, since Delhi was not receiving adequate water supply, those who were not getting regular water supply had to depend on the water mafia.

Leader of the Congress party in the South Corporation Abhishek Dutt alleged that people are getting dirty water with high ammonia. He demanded a plant be established on the Yamuna to filter the water.

