Delhi Cong. calls budget visionless

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday called the budget presented by Finance Minister Sisodia was “visionless, directionless and hollow”.

It is a pointless exercise to sell a distant dream, as far away as 2047 when Delhi’s quality of living will be supposedly turned into the likes of Singapore, instead of addressing the existing issues. The Delhi Congress said that the government presents lofty budgets with this year’s pegged at ₹69,000 crore, which was a ₹4,000 crore jump from last year’s ₹65,000 crore estimates but the ground reality was that ₹6,000 crore from last year’s budget had remained unspent, which was a clear indication of purposeless governance.

It added that the budget does not tackle the present grave crisis like unemployment, economic distress of small traders, shopkeepers and small scale and household industries, who have been struggling to keep afloat ever since the ill-planned demonetisation destroyed them, with the COVID-19 pandemic further worsening their plight.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that in the 1997-98 budget when the Congress came to power in Delhi was ₹4,073 crore and in 2013-14 which was the last budget of the Congress government in Delhi, it was ₹37,450 crore — an increase of 820% in 15 years with an average increase of 55% per year. However, he said that that the ₹69,000 crore AAP budget was an increase of 84% in seven years with an average growth rate of 12% per year. “The Congress’ annual growth rate was 55% versus the AAP’s 12%,” he said.