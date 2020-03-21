Delhi Cong. appeals to govt. to allocate ₹6K crore in form of packages, relief

The Delhi Congress on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the Delhi government to allocate ₹6,000 crore in the form of health packages, free food grains, financial packages, tax reliefs and loan assistance, among other measures.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Kumar, while stating that the party “extends full cooperation” to the State government in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, appealed to Mr. Kejriwal to also provide a minimum of three months’ pension and salaries in advance.

“Taking into consideration the terrible plight of people, I request you to kindly make the pension and salaries in advance to the pensioners and salaried people and provide adequate financial assistance to other categories of people so that they could feel safe and secure in such a difficult time,” read the letter to the Chief Minister.

The DPCC urged the government to make requisite arrangements for free medical tests and check-ups at all private hospitals. Urging the government to provide essentials to the unorganised sectors, hawkers, street vendors, daily-wage workers, house helps, anganwadi workers and others, the letter read, “In such a panic situation and peril condition, Delhi Congress appeals that the government should immediately provide relief in the form of household items such as pulses, rice, wheat, spices, soap and other essential items for the next three months.”