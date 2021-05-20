Delhi Commission for Women urges people to report harassment on pretext of Covid-related help

New Delhi

20 May 2021 02:23 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday urged women to report to it instances of sexual harassment on the pretext of providing medicines or oxygen cylinders during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole nation and Delhi have fought a tough battle with coronavirus. However, some unscrupulous people are taking advantage of this situation and sending obscene messages to women who ask for help in getting medicines or oxygen cylinders on Twitter," the panel said.

The panel asked women who faced such harassment to send their complaints to its email address livingpositive@gmail.com.

"If you or anyone known to you has faced this situation, you can email us on livingpositive@gmail.com. Such men will not be spared," it added.