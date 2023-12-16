Delhi colder than Shimla as temperature dips below 5°C

December 16, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was lower than the minimum temperatures of 6.8 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded at the hill stations of Shimla and Mussoorie, respectively.

An official at the weather department said the anomaly could be attributed to the settling of an “inversion layer” on mountaintops. “Generally, the air cools as elevation increases, but this effect sees warm air from the plains blanket the cold mountain air,” he said.

The minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees Celsius colder than normal for the season, and saw a fall of 1.3 degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded the previous day. The daytime temperature settled at a sunny 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees warmer for the season.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual fall in temperature over the week, with Friday being the coldest day of the season. Thursday’s minimum stood at 6.2 degrees Celsius, down from the 7.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday.

