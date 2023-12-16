GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi colder than Shimla as temperature dips below 5°C

December 16, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was lower than the minimum temperatures of 6.8 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded at the hill stations of Shimla and Mussoorie, respectively.

An official at the weather department said the anomaly could be attributed to the settling of an “inversion layer” on mountaintops. “Generally, the air cools as elevation increases, but this effect sees warm air from the plains blanket the cold mountain air,” he said.

The minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees Celsius colder than normal for the season, and saw a fall of 1.3 degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded the previous day. The daytime temperature settled at a sunny 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees warmer for the season.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual fall in temperature over the week, with Friday being the coldest day of the season. Thursday’s minimum stood at 6.2 degrees Celsius, down from the 7.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.