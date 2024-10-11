GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: Cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore seized 

Updated - October 11, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In another drug bust a week after the Delhi police recovered over 560 kg of cocaine from a godown in Mahipalpur Extension, over 200 kg of the narcotic worth around ₹2,000 crore was seized by their Special Cell sleuths from a shop in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar on Thursday.

According to an official, the drugs were hidden inside plastic packets of snacks kept in cardboard boxes to avoid suspicion.

The seizure is linked to the recovery of 562 kg of drugs worth over ₹5,000 crore from Mahipalpur on October 2, he said. The police said they arrested seven people in that case and now on a lookout for other involved people as the investigation into the cases has widened.

According to an official, 208 kg of cocaine was brought to the city from Dubai.

The police are now verifying who owns the Ramesh Nagar shop as it has been closed for a month now. The narcotics found in Ramesh Nagar were also a part of the consignment seized in Mahipalpur Extension.

Published - October 11, 2024 01:28 am IST

