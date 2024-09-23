GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi coaching deaths: Court grants interim bail to CEO, coordinator of RAU's IAS Study Circle

Principal District and Sessions Judge granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this Wednesday, July 31, 2024 file photo, a waterlogged area is seen in front of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi.

In this Wednesday, July 31, 2024 file photo, a waterlogged area is seen in front of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday (September 23, 2024) granted till December 7 interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the death of three civil services aspirants in July in the centre's flooded basement.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.

The judge also directed Gupta to deposit ₹2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, saying that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would responsible for any loss claim, and damages to any person or material.

The judge noted that Gupta and Singh were CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, respectively, and were in control of its affairs.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:01 pm IST

